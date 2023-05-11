Irregularities found at Karnal Nari Niketan

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

A member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, inspected an observation home, where accused juvenile girls are kept, on the premises of Nari Niketan here.

She found several irregularities there. The three girls living in the observation home had crossed the age of 18. “Only girls under 18 years are kept at the observation home. There is no designated place of safety for them,” said Dalal.

She also found mentally challenged and disabled women and girls staying with the three of them. The authorities were also directed to make arrangements to shift three girls from Bangladesh to their country.

Dalal also directed the authorities to ensure cleanliness and better facilities. “I visited the observation home and found a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act,” she said. She added that observation homes were being inspected by the panel under the nationwide programme to ensure that childcare institutions were being run as per the provisions laid under the Juvenile Justice Act.