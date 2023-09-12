Irregularities in purchase of books worth Rs 4 crore for 149 colleges in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, September 11

The Department of Higher Education, Haryana, has told the Lokayukta that it has recommended the registration of an FIR against publishers, and show-cause notices have been issued to college Principals in a case related to irregularities in the purchase of books worth Rs 4 crore for 149 colleges in the state.

Payment without delivery In a reply to the Lokayukta, the department admitted that the books were overpriced and not all had been delivered, yet full payment was made to the publishers

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma had taken cognisance of irregularities in the purchase of books in April after a CAG report. The irregularities included not availing of discounts, missing books, overpayment to publishers, and making full payment of Rs 4 crore without receipt of books.

The department informed the Lokayukta that a state-level committee of senior officers of the department was constituted for the selection of books and it was decided that the publishers would send the consignment directly to the colleges. The books were bought in 2019.

On the charge that the power to finalise the purchase vests with a high-powered purchase committee as the value of the books was over Rs 1 crore, the Lokayukta was told that for library books, the Punjab Financial Rules gave full powers to the Head of Department.

CAG alleged that the benefit of concessions, ranging from 25% to 35%, was not availed on purchase according to guidelines, as 63,772 copies of selected titles were bought, which resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 79.96 lakh. However, it has been submitted that as the number of copies required to be supplied to each college ranged from one to four, the discount of 10% was available.

CAG alleged that an undue payment of Rs 10.44 lakh was made to three publishers on account of quoting extra price in the offered price list over the original printed price. Forty-eight colleges reported books worth Rs 2.18 lakh were missing. The Department of Higher Education admitted that the allegations were correct. Also, that the Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, had been asked to lodge an FIR against the publishers.

CAG alleged that payment was made to the publishers in October 2019 without verifying the receipt of books, resulting in a loss of Rs 12.62 lakh. The department replied that the superintendent of the branch concerned, after obtaining reports from the colleges telephonically, certified that the books were delivered in good condition and thereafter the payment was made.

“It was at the later stage that the Principals reported that some books were missing and some are overpriced. The reports were sent by the Principals only after the same were sought by the directorate on the receipt of a complaint. For this lapse, show-cause notices have been issued to all Principals concerned and action will be taken after the receipt of their replies,” said the reply.

The Lokayukta will hear the case on September 18.