Irregularities in supply of iron benches found, says Panipat MC staff

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 23

Alleged corruption in the supply of iron benches for parks in the city by a contractor company in the Municipal Corporation (MC) came to the fore on Thursday.

The contractor allegedly filled wet sand in the pipes to increase the weight of the iron pipes to get more payment from the MC.

MC officials filed a complaint with the police for the registration of a case against the supplier company.

Pramod Vij, MLA, Panipat (Urban), said members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Ward 20 informed him that there was corruption in the setting up of new benches at Apna Park in the Model Town here. He reached the park and called the MC officials at the spot to probe the matter.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Narender Pal Malik, along with Chief Engineer Ramesh Sharma, JE Ajay Chhokkar and other officials of the engineering wing reached the park.

On checking the broken bench in the presence of the MC officials it was found that wet sand was filled in the pipes to increase the weight by the contractor company. MLA Vij directed the officials to register a criminal case against the officials and blacklist the company.

As per the available information, in January this year,the Municipal Corporation gave the tender for supplying mild steel (MS) benches for the parks to a company, RN Enterprises of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The MC also alloted a tender of Rs 50 lakh to the company. As many as 400 benches had to be supplied by the company of which around 387 benches arrived in various parks here, said Ajay Chhokker, JE, MC.

The company has used 12 iron pipes for making a bench, of which, 10 have been found filled with wet sand to compound the weight of the bench, Chhokker said.

Approximately, the weight of a hollow pipe was found to be 2 kg while with the sand it weighed around 4.25 kg, he added. MLA Vij said corruption would not be tolerated at any cost. I have asked the MC officials to initiate stringent action against the company, the MLA said.

Ramesh Sharma, Chief Engineer, MC, said the benches supplied by the company had been forfeited and prosecution had also been filed against the contractor for cheating the MC.

So far, no payment has been made to the company and a notice has also been served on the Delhi-based contractor company, Sharma added.

