‘Irreparable loss to fraternity’: CJI Kant pays emotional tribute to Justice Mahabir Sindhu

Indian Chief Justice Surya Kant on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to late Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, describing his untimely passing as “an irreparable loss to the judicial fraternity” and fondly recalling how their remarkably similar journeys — from neighbouring villages in the same district and modest agricultural backgrounds — eventually brought them together as colleagues on the Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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In a heartfelt condolence message, the CJI reflected on the shared beginnings that shaped both their lives and careers. “Justice Sindhu’s journey in the profession closely mirrored my own. He came from a modest agricultural background, incidentally from my own area. Our villages — where we were born, did schooling, and aspired to achieve something in life — are very close by in the same district,” he wrote.

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Recalling Justice Sindhu's distinguished career, Justice Kant noted that he had served as Additional Advocate-General for both Punjab and Haryana, before his elevation to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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The CJI also remembered Justice Sindhu appearing before him in numerous cases before they briefly became colleagues on the Bench.

“Through those interactions, I came to know him as a composed and patient lawyer who deeply respected the integrity of the institution and treated members of the Bar, particularly young advocates, with kindness, courtesy and encouragement,” the CJI said.

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Expressing profound grief, Justice Kant wrote: “It was with profound sadness that I learnt of the untimely passing of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu. His passing is an irreparable loss to the judicial fraternity and an immeasurable loss to his family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him."

The CJI extended his heartfelt condolences to Justice Sindhu’s family and loved ones, praying that they find the strength to bear the tragedy and solace in his cherished memories.

“At this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I pray to God to grant them strength and courage to bear this tragic loss and the comfort to find solace in his cherished memories,” he wrote.

Expressing regret over his inability to attend the prayer meeting because of personal exigencies, Justice Kant added: “Though I am unable to join you all in person, my thoughts and prayers remain with the family as they gather to honour his life and memory.”

The CJI concluded the message with a prayer: “May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to all who mourn his loss. Om Shanti!”