Irrigation Department steps up erosion control measures at Mirpur village

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Villages along the rivers in Ambala experience land erosion and overflowing rivers during the rainy season.

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According to officials, a temporary protective barrier is being constructed along the riverbank using sandbags to safeguard farmers' agricultural land from damage.

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Former Ladwa MLA and BJP leader Dr Pawan Saini visited Mirpur village to inspect the erosion-hit site and review the protective measures being undertaken by the Irrigation Department.

During the visit, he enquired about the progress of the work and interacted with farmers to hear their concerns. He also met Irrigation Department officials and staff present at the site and instructed them to take all necessary steps to protect farmers from losses.

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Dr Saini said farmers from Mirpur village had recently approached him with concerns over land erosion caused by the strong currents of the Begna River. The matter was subsequently raised with Irrigation Department officials, who were asked to take the necessary action. The department has since begun precautionary measures, with the project expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh.

The former MLA said the department is currently implementing a temporary safety measure using sandbags to immediately check land erosion during the rainy season. He said the measures would help protect farmers' land for the time being and directed officials to work towards a permanent solution.

Shikha Bansal, Sub-Divisional Officer of the Irrigation Department, said the department had prioritised the temporary protective work to control land erosion in response to the concerns raised by farmers and villagers. The project covers a 400-foot stretch and is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

She added the measure had been undertaken in view of the rainy season. A proposal for permanent stone pitching at the affected site will be prepared and submitted to the government for approval. Once approved, the stone pitching work will be carried out to prevent further land erosion along the river.