DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Irrigation Department steps up erosion control measures at Mirpur village

Irrigation Department steps up erosion control measures at Mirpur village

Sandbag barrier being built along Begna River to protect farmland; permanent solution proposal planned

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former BJP MLA and irrigation department officials during inspection at Mirpur village.
Advertisement
The Irrigation Department has begun temporary protective measures to prevent land erosion caused by the Begna River at Mirpur village in Naraingarh, Ambala.
Advertisement

Villages along the rivers in Ambala experience land erosion and overflowing rivers during the rainy season.

Advertisement

According to officials, a temporary protective barrier is being constructed along the riverbank using sandbags to safeguard farmers' agricultural land from damage.

Advertisement

Former Ladwa MLA and BJP leader Dr Pawan Saini visited Mirpur village to inspect the erosion-hit site and review the protective measures being undertaken by the Irrigation Department.

During the visit, he enquired about the progress of the work and interacted with farmers to hear their concerns. He also met Irrigation Department officials and staff present at the site and instructed them to take all necessary steps to protect farmers from losses.

Advertisement

Dr Saini said farmers from Mirpur village had recently approached him with concerns over land erosion caused by the strong currents of the Begna River. The matter was subsequently raised with Irrigation Department officials, who were asked to take the necessary action. The department has since begun precautionary measures, with the project expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh.

The former MLA said the department is currently implementing a temporary safety measure using sandbags to immediately check land erosion during the rainy season. He said the measures would help protect farmers' land for the time being and directed officials to work towards a permanent solution.

Shikha Bansal, Sub-Divisional Officer of the Irrigation Department, said the department had prioritised the temporary protective work to control land erosion in response to the concerns raised by farmers and villagers. The project covers a 400-foot stretch and is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

She added the measure had been undertaken in view of the rainy season. A proposal for permanent stone pitching at the affected site will be prepared and submitted to the government for approval. Once approved, the stone pitching work will be carried out to prevent further land erosion along the river.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts