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Home / Haryana / Irrigation Dept launches campaign against illegal outlets after six-day protest in Sirsa

Irrigation Dept launches campaign against illegal outlets after six-day protest in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:23 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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An earthmoving machine removes an illegal water outlet from the Nehrana head.
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Six days after villagers staged a protest at Nehrana head over water not reaching the tail end of canals, the Irrigation Department finally started taking action against illegal mogas. The department launched a drive on Wednesday to remove illegal water outlets on the Kutana Minor, Baruwali Canal and Nohar Feeder Canal with the help of earthmoving machines. Officials said around 50 per cent of the illegal mogas had already been removed, while work on the remaining structures was continuing.

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Villagers from Jamal had started the protest at Nehrana head, alleging that water was not being distributed equally and was not reaching the tail end. Farmers from the Chautala area and Rajasthan also supported the protest.

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After six days, senior Irrigation Department officials reached the protest site and assured the villagers that their demands would be addressed soon.

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Executive Engineer Sandeep Mathur formed a team to remove the illegal mogas. The team, led by an SDO, was carrying out the operation. Mathur said illegal mogas on the three canals and the minor would be removed and the remaining ones would also be demolished.

During the protest, villagers had demanded that illegal structures and water outlets on the Kutana Minor, Jamal Minor, Baruwali Canal and Nohar Feeder Canal be removed. They also sought full water supply up to the tail ends of both minors in Jamal and strict action against those stealing canal water.

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Other demands included repairing canal outlets, removing garbage from the Kutana Minor near Hanjira village, putting soil along both sides of the minor and raising the height of six bridges.

Villagers also demanded a wall to stop dirty water from houses in Jamal from entering the minor. Social worker Raghubir Karwasra said the department had now started acting on the demands. Villagers said the action had raised hopes that water would finally reach the tail end of the canals.

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