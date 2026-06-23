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Home / Haryana / IRS officer Hena Kumar Sukhna takes over as Rohtak I-T Joint Commissioner

IRS officer Hena Kumar Sukhna takes over as Rohtak I-T Joint Commissioner

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Hena Kumar Sukhna
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Hena Kumar Sukhna, a 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has assumed charge as the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Rohtak Range. She took over her new assignment on Monday in pursuance of orders issued by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North-West Region, Chandigarh.

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Prior to joining Rohtak, Sukhna was posted in Chandigarh and has served in various capacities in the Income Tax Department. During her career, she has been associated with several key assignments, earning recognition for her professionalism and administrative acumen.

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Colleagues and officials of the department welcomed Sukhna on her arrival and extended their best wishes for a fruitful tenure. Her appointment is expected to further strengthen the functioning of the department in the region.

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