Issue no-dues certificates soon: State Election Commissioner

Chandigarh, October 18
State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh today directed the power and cooperation departments to issue no-dues certificates (NDCs) to the candidates at the earliest.
He said the NDC could be withheld only if there were any dues pending against the candidate himself. The NDCs of candidates should not be withheld on the ground that there were any dues pending against their family members.
He said letters had been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperative Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department; Managing Director, Haryana State Agriculture and Rural Development Bank; Managing Director, UHBVN; Managing Director, DHBVN; and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to issue NDCs at the earliest. Singh said a letter had also been sent to Director General of Police PK Agarwal that no character verification or no objection certificate in respect of poll contestants would be required from the police.
