Issues of poor sanitation, drainage rock Jhajjar MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, August 29

Issues of stray cattle, improper drainage system, poor sanitary condition, stray cattle, choked sewer lines and non-functional streetlights in the city dominated the second meeting of the Jhajjar Municipal Council held here on Monday.

Waste in every nook & corner Heaps of garbage can be seen in every nook and corner of the city. The MC authorities did not provide information on the tender pertaining to sanitation, tractor-trailer and other vehicles being used for lifting the garbage. Geeta Bhukkal, Congress MLA New sewerage will be laid To find a permanent solution, the issue of stray cattle will be discussed with the Deputy Commissioner. The House has decided to lay a new sewerage in the city before constructing the road. Besides, some steps will be taken for the beautification of parks. Jile Singh Saini, Chairman

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal not only described the MC as a den of corruption but also sought information from the Chairman, Jile Singh Saini, on the plan of dealing with these chronic civic issues. She also questioned officials concerned about waterlogging and dumping of garbage at various places in the city.

“The sanitation in the city is going from bad to worse as the MC officials are not paying any heed to it. Heaps of garbage can be seen in every nook and corner of the city. The contractor was called in the meeting but we are not satisfied with his reply. The MC authorities did not provide the information on tender pertaining to sanitation and tractor-trailer and other vehicles being used for lifting the garbage,” Bhukkal told mediapersons after the meeting.

She said the MC authorities had no plan to check the menace of stray cattle which had become a major cause of road mishaps as they moved and squatted on roads at night. Lumpy Skin disease was wreaking havoc across the state hence she demanded the authorities to vaccinate all stray cattle and to make arrangements to keep them in gaushalas, she added.

“All parks in the city are in a poor condition. Some of these are still inundated leading to the possibility of spreading vector-borne diseases. People come here to maintain their health but these have become home of diseases. Surprisingly, the authorities are turning a blind eye to it,” said Bhukkal.

Some councillors also raised the issue of streetlights and CCTV cameras in the city stating that these issues should be resolved on a priority basis.

Zile Singh Saini, Chairman, MC, said the issue of sanitation and stray cattle were discussed in detail at the meeting that lasted over two hours. All 19 councillors attended the meeting. “The issue of stray cattle will be discussed with the Deputy Commissioner to find a permanent solution. The House has decided to lay a new sewer line in the city before constructing the road. Besides it, some other steps will be taken for the beautification of parks and other places in the city,” said Saini. He said the CM would also be requested to sanction funds for carrying out development works..

#jhajjar