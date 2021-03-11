Issues of water supply, streetlights rock Gurugram MC meeting

Gurugram, April 27

It was the issues of water supply, lack of streetlights and encroachment in the city, which was hotly debated at the MCG House meeting today. Councillors expressed their anger against the GMDA for alleged poor supply in their respective wards. They claimed that while the MCG paid for the supply, there was water shortage in a majority of areas.

"There is water crisis across the city. People pay water tax so they should not face any problem. The supply is no longer with the MCG which has made us all helpless. The ward inmates approach us and we can hardly do anything," said Mayor Madhu Azad.

The councillors also raised issue of no streetlights in a majority of wards. They claimed that while the contractor claimed to have installed thousands of streetlights, there was no streetlight in many wards and this made residents unsafe at night. After a lot of ruckus it was decided not just to look into the total number of lights installed and enquire from the contractor but also ensure that those wards that do not have it get it.

Madhu Azad while addressing the Joint Commissioners asked them to remove encroachments in their wards at the earliest.

"The Chief Minister during his last visit made it clear that encroachments would not be tolerated. We have given 15 days time to the Joint Commissioners to clear all squatters or face action," said Azad. The House formed a committee to look for a site for a senior citizens club. Issues of stray dogs and monkeys too were raised.