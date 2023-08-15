IT changes have benefited people: Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnal, July 14

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the BJP had brought significant systemic changes during its nine-year tenure.

“The Congress cannot even think of making similar changes, but calls us ‘Portal ki sarkar’. We are happy that the radical IT changes we brought in have not only streamlined processes for citizens, but also has led to reduction in corrupt practices,” he said, addressing people during a Jan Samvaad programme at Pundrak village in the district.

He highlighted the achievements of the government, like the introduction of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and Ayushman Bharat cards. He said as per PPP data, the population of Pundrak was 3,863 and the income of 53 per cent people was less than Rs 1.80 lakh annually. As many as 1,731 people were eligible under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and 1,565 cards had been approved. The government had spent Rs 40 lakh on the treatment of beneficiaries who have availed of the benefits of Ayushman cards, he claimed.

On a complaint of a resident, Sher Singh, who had alleged that despite having the Ayushman card he had to spend lakhs on his son’s treatment, the CM directed the CMO to investigate the matter.

