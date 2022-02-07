IT companies to continue work from home

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 6

With reducing Covid cases the local administration while following government orders have allowed opening of all private and government institutions with full capacity.

Though the move aims at returning to normalcy, but a majority of companies, especially in the IT sector, have decided to continue with work from home. Calling opening and closing frequently a big hassle, a majority of these companies have intimated their employees to work from home for as long as one year.

“Opening and closing every three months is out of question as it involves a lot of logistics. A large number of employees are Chinese. Getting them here with ever-changing travel restrictions and then sending them back is difficult. So, we will continue with work from home,” said a senior HR official of a major telecom company.

“We did try to open after the second wave, but couldn’t get the entire staff back and then the third wave came. Starting and shutting involves a lot of money. The efficiency is fine in work from home,” said Deepak Baweja of a software development firm. —