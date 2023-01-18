 It has become fashion to challenge transfer on mala fide grounds: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

It has become fashion to challenge transfer on mala fide grounds: Punjab and Haryana High Court

It has become fashion to challenge transfer on mala fide grounds: Punjab and Haryana High Court


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 17

Taking cognisance of the trend to stall transfers by alleging mala fide intention of the authorities and making them “sitting ducks”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the practice is required to be dealt with sternly.

Trend needs to be tackled with heavy hand

Keeping in view the fact that a large number of petitions are being filed alleging mala fide on one officer or the other, making them sitting ducks just to stall the transfer, the said trend needs to be tackled with a heavy hand. Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi

Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi also imposed Rs 10,000 costs on a petitioner (Assistant Professor) while dismissing his petition challenging order dated February 12, 2020, transferring him from one government college to another. Among other things, the petitioner contended that the transfer order was passed with mala fide intention at the instance of an ex-principal of the college. After hearing the counsel for the parties and going through the record, Justice Sethi asserted: “These days it has become a fashion to challenge the transfer by alleging mala fides on one or the other so as to bring the transfer under the purview of the court. In the present case, the allegations by the petitioner are totally bald without there being any substance to support the same”. Justice Sethi added that the teachers in the Education Department were appointed to teach the students. Their welfare was of paramount as compared to minor service disputes of the teachers, especially. One of the petitioner’s contentions was that the workload existing at the other college should have been met with the appointment of the extension lecturers, rather than dislodging a regular employee.

Justice Sethi asserted the decision how to meet the workload was in the employer’s exclusive domain and the petitioner was in no position to dictate to the department as to how the colleges were to be administrated. It was for the employer to see as to whether a regular employee was required to be posted at a particular place or an extension lecturer was to be appointed. The petitioner or even the court would not have the jurisdiction to substitute the department’s opinion and that too without any valid reason, once in its wisdom an already teaching regular employee was good enough to teach the students at a particular station with enough workload.

Justice Sethi further observed that nothing had been placed on record to show that an ex-principal had any jurisdiction to transfer an employee from one place to another. Further, correlating facts had not been placed on record to show as to how he was able to manage the transfer.

“Keeping in view the fact that a large number of petitions are being filed alleging mala fide on one officer or the other, making them sitting ducks just to stall the transfer, said the trend needs to be tackled with a heavy hand so that an employee should think twice before alleging mala fide upon an officer in a routine manner,” Justice Sethi said while dismissing the plea.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

3
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

4
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

5
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

6
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

7
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

8
World

Usain Bolt's $12 million is missing from his bank account: Lawyers

9
Nation

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

10
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top pool, to play New Zealand in crossover for place in quarter-final

Don't Miss

View All
Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Top News

Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Guj riots

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...

No talks till Pak shuns terror: MEA on Sharif’s offer

No talks till Pakistan shuns terror: MEA on Shehbaz Sharif's offer

Court issues arrest warrant against UP BJP MLA in 8-year-old case of rape

Court issues arrest warrant against UP BJP MLA in 8-year-old case of rape

Ramdular did not appear in court despite repeated summons


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Areas that are major traffic bottlenecks need attention

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Eyes on UT BJP chief as Sood's term ends

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Latifpura case: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of contempt plea

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Gangster Dhilwan dies at Ludhiana hospital

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe