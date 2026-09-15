Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit back at his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over his remark calling Saini’s turban “fake”, saying the statement was unfortunate.

“For us, the turban represents the honour of the Gurus; it is a symbol of reverence, faith, and respect. The turban is a tradition bestowed upon us by our Gurus,” Saini said in a statement on Monday night.

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He added, “We are running our government by following the teachings imparted by our Gurus.”

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“Since Bhagwant Mann is labeling this turban as ‘fake,’ he must apologise to the people of Punjab,” Saini said.

Taking on the Punjab CM, Saini further said, “He has insulted the people of Punjab; he should apologise to the Gurus and the people of Punjab. It is precisely because of the martyrdom of the Gurus that we are here today.”