‘It was my bad luck’: Odisha man whose wife fell to death from terrace while joking in Gurugram

“It was my bad luck; otherwise, we were leading a happy married life,” said the husband of a 22-year-old woman who fell from the fourth floor of a building while sitting on the terrace’s ledge, playfully asking whether he would catch her if she slipped.

Boringi Parwahti, a call centre employee, and D Duryodhan Rao — both from Odisha’s Ganjam district — got married two years ago. Last Tuesday, they were having a quiet evening at their home when Parwahti climbed on the terrace wall and sat on it with her legs on either side of the ledge.

According to police, she asked her husband playfully that if she fell, could he save her. In a minute, she leaned to one side and her husband reached to pull her back, but she fell and died, they said.

“I requested her to come down. When trying to do that, she slipped and fell. I held her hands for around two minutes and shouted for help, but no one was nearby, and she slipped from my hands.

“She landed on a soft, wet patch of land at the back of the building and sustained severe internal injuries. I rushed her to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries after half an hour,” Rao told PTI.

Police have ruled out foul play in her death.

“The husband had bruises on his forearms and chest caused by struggling against the ledge while trying to pull his wife up. The deceased’s family also did not file any complaint. We handed over the body to her kin after post-mortem,” said Inspector Yogesh Kumar, the SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station.

Four days after the death, Rao lamented the loss and blamed it on “God’s plan”.

“We both worked and were planning to have a child. But all our dreams were shattered in one fell swoop. Maybe this was what God wanted,” he said.