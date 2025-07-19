DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / ‘It was my bad luck’: Odisha man whose wife fell to death from terrace while joking in Gurugram

‘It was my bad luck’: Odisha man whose wife fell to death from terrace while joking in Gurugram

Police have ruled out foul play in the case
article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:17 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

“It was my bad luck; otherwise, we were leading a happy married life,” said the husband of a 22-year-old woman who fell from the fourth floor of a building while sitting on the terrace’s ledge, playfully asking whether he would catch her if she slipped.

Advertisement

Boringi Parwahti, a call centre employee, and D Duryodhan Rao — both from Odisha’s Ganjam district — got married two years ago. Last Tuesday, they were having a quiet evening at their home when Parwahti climbed on the terrace wall and sat on it with her legs on either side of the ledge.

According to police, she asked her husband playfully that if she fell, could he save her. In a minute, she leaned to one side and her husband reached to pull her back, but she fell and died, they said.

Advertisement

“I requested her to come down. When trying to do that, she slipped and fell. I held her hands for around two minutes and shouted for help, but no one was nearby, and she slipped from my hands.

“She landed on a soft, wet patch of land at the back of the building and sustained severe internal injuries. I rushed her to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries after half an hour,” Rao told PTI.

Advertisement

Police have ruled out foul play in her death.

“The husband had bruises on his forearms and chest caused by struggling against the ledge while trying to pull his wife up. The deceased’s family also did not file any complaint. We handed over the body to her kin after post-mortem,” said Inspector Yogesh Kumar, the SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station.

Four days after the death, Rao lamented the loss and blamed it on “God’s plan”.

“We both worked and were planning to have a child. But all our dreams were shattered in one fell swoop. Maybe this was what God wanted,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts