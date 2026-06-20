ITBP personnel, cops to be deployed at NEET centres in Rewari

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena has said that the district administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the NEET exam scheduled for Sunday.

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“ITBP personnel will be deployed along with the police at the exam centres. Duty magistrates have also been appointed,” said Meena. He said that the officials concerned had been instructed to conduct

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the examination with complete transparency and fairness.

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Section 163 has been imposed around the examination centres. A no-vehicle zone will be made within a radius of 200 metres around all examination centers. During this period, there will be a complete ban on the movement of any type of vehicle so that discipline can be maintained around the examination centres.

Photostat shops and coaching centres will remain closed on Sunday. The provision of free travel by roadways buses has been made for the candidates.

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The question papers will be delivered to the examination centres in sealed boxes. CCTV cameras and jammers have been installed at all examination centres.

All candidates will be required to undergo checking and mark biometric attendance. The entry to the examination centres will begin at 11 am and the gates will be closed at 1.30 pm. The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

No electronic equipment, including mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, calculators and pendrives will be allowed inside the examination centres.

Items like geometry boxes, plastic pouches, writing pads, scales and erasers will also be prohibited. Wallets, handbags, belts, hats and jewelry will also not be permitted inside the centres.

The Police Department has also made elaborate security arrangements. Rewari Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena said the district police had made extensive security arrangements for the fair and peaceful conduct of the NEET exam.

DSP (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder Singh issued necessary guidelines while briefing the police officials deployed on examination duty at the district Police Lines.

The police personnel were told to keep an eye on the cheating mafia, rumour-mongers and anti-social elements and take immediate and strict legal action against them.

The DSP said that 12 designated special police checkpoints had been established in the district for the convenience of the candidates, smooth traffic and security.

“The convenience of students and peaceful conduct of the exam is the top priority of the district police,” said the DSP.

The district police have appealed to the residents as well as candidates to cooperate with the police-administration in maintaining peace and order and not pay attention to any kind of rumours.