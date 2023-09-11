It's a bumpy ride on Karnal city roads

Many roads in Karnal city limits are in a pathetic condition. They are full of potholes and the safety of commuters is compromised as they cannot be spotted at night. However, the Karnal Municipal Corporation has started repairing Railway Road. The authorities should ensure that the quality of work is good. —Amit Ahuja, Karnal

Potholed roads pose risk to commuters

Potholes on Delhi-Rohtak Road, Jhajjar Road and Nahra-Nahri Road in Bahadurgarh are posing a threat to commuters. The situation gets worse when it rains because the commuters fail to spot the potholes due to waterlogging. The authorities are aware of the issue but have failed to fill the potholes. —Sushil, Bahadurgarh

Work on drain lying incomplete

The development work of drain No. 6 has been pending for the past six years. The Municipal Corporation had allotted the work tender to a company in 2017 for covering the drain, which overflows to the middle of the city. But the work has been lying incomplete, due to which people are facing problems. MC officials and elected leaders should come together to get the work completed at the earliest. —Deepak Manchanda, sonepat

