It's member, not councillor, Ambala civic body tells officials

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 22

The Municipal Corporation, Ambala, has issued instructions that in future the word ‘Parshad’ (councillor) will not be used in the proceedings and correspondence of the Municipal Corporation, and it will use the term ‘member’ for the elected and nominated members of the corporation.

Ambala City based advocate Hemant Kumar had raised objection with the word ‘councillor’ being used by the elected and nominated members. He had approached Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, in this context and then the matter was forwarded to the corporation officials for further action.

The executive officer of the Municipal Corporation, Ambala, in two letters issued has mentioned that “A letter was received from the Deputy Commissioner’s office on March 21, and acting on the same, Municipal Corporation Office has issued instructions that in future, the word ‘Parshad’ will not be used in the proceedings and correspondence of the municipal corporation. Directions have been issued to the Executive Engineer to rectify the name boards and replace the word ‘Parshad’ with ‘member’ as per the provisions given in the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994.”

Advocate Hemant said the elected and nominated representatives from the wards of the Municipal Corporation are known and called as councillors/ municipal councillors (MCs) by the general public. He claimed that there is no word like councillor in the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973. Even in the election certificate ‘member’ word is used, but still, the elected representatives from the wards of the municipal bodies, including Ambala, use the word councillor on the boards, stamps, nameplates and other places, which is wrong.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Sachdeva, nominated member of the municipal corporation, said “We are yet to receive any such instruction or communication from the corporation. We will check if there is any subsequent amendment in the corporation Act in this regard. I had received a letter, while being appointed, as nominated councillor and not nominated member. We will discuss the matter if there is any notice from the corporation.”