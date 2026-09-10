‘Jab ghar ka mukhiya 5 baje hi lag jaye’: Saini targets Mann over Punjab’s addiction crisis amid labourer death row

Attacking his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday questioned how Punjab ministers would face public questions on drug addiction, saying, “jab ghar ka mukhiya hi 5 baje lag jaye” (when the head of the family starts at 5 pm).

He was responding to a question about Sangrur’s Gulzar Singh’s alleged suicide, a day after Singh confronted Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the sale of drugs in his village.

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Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said, “The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had taken votes in 2022 by promising to end drug addiction. They had promised to free the youth from drugs and strike a heavy blow on drug peddlers. What is the result? You have seen it. It has run on your (media persons’) screens. The CM (Bhagwant Mann) had reached the Vidhan Sabha. Have you seen that? Then how can it be expected that AAP would end drug addiction? They have increased it, not ended it.”

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He was referring to a video of Bhagwant Mann from May 1 in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Opposition parties in Punjab had then claimed that Mann was intoxicated and demanded an alcohol test. Congress MLAs had also staged a walkout from the House.

Comparing the Punjab government’s efforts with those in Haryana, Saini said the state holds a programme on its anti-drug campaign every month. He added that lakhs of youths participate in ‘Nasha Mukt Haryana’ and ‘Khel and Shiksha Yukt Haryana’ programmes. “You have to do the work, but they (AAP) don’t,” he said.

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Describing Sangrur’s Gulzar Singh’s suicide as unfortunate, Saini said, “How would ministers face questions on drug addiction when ‘Jab Ghar Ka Mukhiya 5 Baje Hi Lag Jaye’ (when the head of the family starts at 5 pm)? They (ministers) intimidate people and ask, ‘Tell us where drugs are being sold.’”

He added, “Even ministers are not listening. Though they had promised that they would free Punjab of drug addiction, people can see what commitment was made. But they spoke without thinking from the stage. They said they would give jobs to every household; see the situation of jobs in Punjab.”

It is pertinent to mention here that two videos of Gulzar Singh were circulated in which he claimed that he had consumed poison and held the village sarpanch and the minister responsible for his death. His family later alleged that local police officials and AAP leaders had pressured him to apologise after he publicly questioned the minister.

CM Saini attacks Haryana Congress leaders

Saini said it appeared that Haryana Congress leaders had worn black clothes in the Legislative Assembly following Rahul Gandhi’s call. He added that they, particularly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, should tell the people about the system that prevailed for the poor, youth, women, senior citizens and the common man during their tenure.

He added that opposition leaders visit places where tenders for development works have already been issued by the government, get photographs clicked and subsequently raise the matter on social media.

He said that while the government is focused on implementing development works on the ground, opposition parties are increasingly relying on social media politics.