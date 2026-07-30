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Home / Haryana / Jagadhri Civil Hospital starts ‘langar service’ for patients, attendants

Jagadhri Civil Hospital starts ‘langar service’ for patients, attendants

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Dr Anuj Mangla, Medical Superintendent, Subdivisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, distributes meals as part of the ‘free langar service’.
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A “Free Langar Service” (community kitchen) for needy patients and their attendants has been launched at the Subdivisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhri.

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The initiative is being conducted under the supervision of Medical Superintendent Dr Anuj Mangla and the hospital administration, with the support of the voluntary organisation “Aspal Singh and Brothers”.

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The organisation provides pure and nutritious meals to patients and attendants daily, and the hospital administration remains vigilant regarding the quality of the food.

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Dr Mangla said July 29 was the death anniversary of his father, Dr Dharmpal Mangla, retired Director General Health Services (DGHS), Haryana. To pay tribute to his father, he organised a one-day langar sewa on July 29 for patients and their attendants in collaboration with the organisation.

Providing details about the free langar service, Dr Mangla said following a request by the organisation and the issuance of appropriate guidelines regarding food standards, the organisation was granted permission to arrange meals for patients and attendants within the hospital premises. The organisation has already been providing this service for the past month.

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He mentioned that a dedicated shed had been set up within the premises so that patients know exactly where to find the food daily and can avail themselves of this facility.

“Additionally, arrangements for clean (fresh and cold) drinking water have been made near the shed to ensure patients and attendants face no inconvenience. Special instructions have also been issued regarding daily cleanliness and maintenance to prevent the accumulation of filth within the hospital complex and to ensure the smooth functioning of healthcare services,” said Dr Mangla.

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