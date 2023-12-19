Jagadhri to get open-air theatre soon

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 18

The Municipal Corporation (MC) of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri has decided to build an open air theatre in Sector 17 of Jagadhri at a cost of Rs 46 crore.

In the House meeting held here recently, it was also decided to construct a colony for the officials of the Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Apart from this, development works worth Rs 11 crore will be carried out in the recently approved colonies.

While addressing the meeting of the civic body, Mayor Madan Chauhan said, “During my tenure, I got development works worth Rs 302 crore done in all 22 wards without any discrimination.”

Under the Divya Nagar scheme, three roads — from Madhu Chowk to Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chowk and the Gymkhana Club road — will be beautified at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

It was also decided during the meeting that the MC would set up its own processing plant at a cost of Rs 8 crore to dispose of the waste generated in the twin cities.

As per information, of the 54 proposals presented for the development of the twin cities, 53 along with 10 other proposals were passed during the meeting.

As per Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a proposal to regularise 150 illegal colonies was also passed during the meeting.

The civic body has also passed a proposal to catch stray animals within 15 days and give Rs 30 per stray animal per day to the gaushalas for their care.

