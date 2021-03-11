Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Jagadhri Township in state of neglect

Residents of Ansal Town, Sector 20, Jagadhri, are forced to live in pathetic conditions. Residents are compelled to pay exorbitant maintenance charges, while no maintenance work can be seen anywhere in this township. Roads in this township have big potholes. Several manholes are lying open. There are no proper streetlights, several of which are not working. Stray dogs are roaming freely. As there is no boundary wall constructed in this township since its inception, and there are five open entries, a lot of thefts have taken place specially in under-construction houses. Security cameras are not working for last many months. Repeated requests for repair of roads to construction of boundary wall have fallen on deaf ears. NK Dhiman, Jagadhri

Cleanliness goes for a toss in Panchkula

This photograph was taken on the main dividing road of Sector 4 and 12 (close to the traffic lights) in Panchkula, says it all about the real inside story of the city administration's much talked about cleanliness drive here. How come that the civic body is unable to effectively deal with such a shoddy performance by its own sanitation staff? Let the city Mayor and MC chief take due cognizance thereof and initiate necessary remedial steps for some obvious reasons. Vinayak, Panchkula

Laying storm water pipeline a worry

Apipeline for the storm water projects is being laid in the Ambala Sadar area, but the same project has become a matter of concern. The pipes are being laid just in front of the houses for which the stone platforms at the entrance of the house are being demolished. The pipes should be laid at least five feet away from the houses so that the platforms are also not demolished and in future there are no blockage or leakage issues for residents due to the pipelines. Onkar Singh, Ambala

Foul smell from garbage

It was shocking to see the heaps of garbage opposite Sector 46 with foul smell emanating the waste. There are certain jhuggies dwellers who are also living there and they do not care for cleanliness. The garbage should be removed from that place at the earliest. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram