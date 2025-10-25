Jagadhri woman, newborn die in hospital, kin protest

A 32-year-old woman and her newborn child died just after delivery at a private hospital in Jagadhri.

Family members of the woman protested in the hospital. Anoop, husband of deceased Komal, told mediapersons that his wife was admitted to a private hospital in Jagadhri on Thursday.

He said initially the doctor told them that the woman would undergo normal delivery, but after sometime, they were informed that both the mother and the child were in a critical condition.

He said later they informed them about their deaths. He alleged the deaths happened due to medical negligence. When family members got information about the deaths, they protested at the hospital.

DSP Rajiv Miglani reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. After postmortem, the bodies were handed to the family members. The hospital authorities told mediapersons that there was no negligence on their part and the woman dies due to oedema.