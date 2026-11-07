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Home / Haryana / Jagadhri's SD school students excel in Children Science Congress

Jagadhri's SD school students excel in Children Science Congress

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Students of SD Public School with their certificates and medals in Jagadhri.
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Students of SD Public School, Jagadhri, have brought laurels to the institution by achieving remarkable success in the District-Level National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC), showcasing their scientific thinking, creativity and excellent presentation skills.

The competition was held at Indian Public School, Jagadhri. In the Urban Junior category, the school team secured the first position and qualified for the State-Level competition.

Students from various schools across the district presented their science projects on the theme ‘Ecosystem for Healthy Living’. The team from SD Public School presented its project titled “Beyond the Recycle Symbol—What Your Plastic Is Really Telling You?”

Through their project, the students demonstrated a scientific approach, an in-depth understanding of the subject and impressive presentation skills. The jury appreciated their efforts and declared them winners.

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Congratulating the winners, Lavya Narang and Dhawish Verma, both students of Class VIII, and their mentor, Vikram Verma (PGT Physics), Principal Usha Sharma lauded their achievement.

She also mentioned that Pranchal of Class X, Sparsh of Class VIII and Deenal of Class VI participated in the competition. The principal appreciated the students’ hard work, dedication and creativity, as well as the able guidance provided by their mentor.

She expressed confidence that the students would put up an excellent performance at the State-Level competition and bring further laurels to the school and the district.

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The school management committee also expressed happiness over the achievement and wished the students success in their future endeavours.

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