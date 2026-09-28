Jagadhri’s Sector 17 grapples with waterlogging, poor sanitation

Once regarded as one of the most prestigious residential areas of Yamunanagar district, Sector 17 in Jagadhri is now grappling with waterlogging, blocked drains and poor sanitation, prompting residents to demand the Municipal Corporation’s immediate intervention.

According to the residents, the storm water drainage system and underground rainwater drains near several houses and behind the BJP office have remained blocked for several months. The accumulated water has created unhygienic conditions and inconvenience for residents and pedestrians, besides becoming a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

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The situation becomes particularly difficult during rainfall, when water reportedly accumulates on the road leading to Swami Vivekananda Public School. Residents said waterlogging made it difficult for motorists to cross the stretch and posed a safety risk to schoolchildren.

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They have also raised concerns over overgrown bushes, weeds and unchecked vegetation at the sector’s entry points. They alleged that regular cleaning and garbage collection were inadequate despite the sector having more than 3,000 houses, besides several showrooms and shops.

Environmentalist Dr KR Bhardwaj and Dr Ramesh Garg, both residents of Sector 17, said they along with other residents had been raising these issues from time to time, but to no avail.

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“Occasional cleaning drives remain a mere formality and even household waste is not collected regularly. The storm water drainage system and underground rainwater drains remain blocked in several areas, causing problems to residents,” said Dr Bhardwaj.

He urged the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to either clear or reconstruct the drainage system, repair and raise roads wherever necessary, improve sanitation and remove overgrown vegetation.

The residents have demanded a time-bound action to restore the sector’s cleanliness, safety and civic infrastructure. They said the sector should once again be brought under the HSVP or an appropriate dedicated maintenance mechanism, stating that the Municipal Corporation had not been able to ensure proper upkeep.