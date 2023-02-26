Jagdish S Jhinda to float parallel Sikh committee

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 25

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s former chief, Jagdish Singh Jhinda, has decided to float Sikh Sangat Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SSHGPC) in Haryana, and focus on the HSGMC elections.

Jhinda, who had resigned from the government-appointed 38-member ad hoc HSGMC and opened a front against the government, had formed his own 41-member panel. He had also sought recognition for the panel as the Akal Takht-recognised committee to manage the shrines in Haryana. However, he couldn’t get recognition for his panel. Recently he also had offered to work with the government-appointed panel to ensure the smooth management of shrines in the state and had been requesting the government not to provide the control of the gurdwaras to the ad hoc committee.

Jhinda said, “The government-appointed ad hoc panel was rejected by the Sikh sangat and we had formed a 41-member panel after consulting the Sikh Sangat. The ad hoc committee has started taking charge of the gurdwaras in the state and there is a sense of resentment among the Sikh community. We have decided to float SSHGPC and will start appointing district and block presidents from February 27. We will start the appointments from Panchkula and then cover all the districts in a month.”

Besides floating a new committee, the former chief said a youth wing of the committee would also be constituted to strengthen the committee’s base in the state. Jhinda, who has been demanding early elections to the HSGMC, said, “The charge of the gurdwaras should have been given to the elected committee only and not the ad hoc panel, but our demands were not heard.”