Jagdish Singh Jhinda, supporters to meet Akal Takht Jathedar today

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 31

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) former chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda today accused the state government of ignoring the sentiments of the Sikh community. After holding a meeting with the community leaders in Kurukshetra, Jhinda said, “The resentment among the community leaders against the government-appointed ad hoc HSGMC members is brewing. We will meet Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday and discuss the future course of action.”