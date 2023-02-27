Jaggery production yet to start at Palwal sugar mill

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 26

The production of jaggery at the state government-owned Cooperative Sugar Mill here is yet to start even as over half of the cane crushing season has passed.

It is for the first time that jaggery is unlikely to be produced this year, according to sources in the district administration. The crushing season is expected to culminate by April-end.

The Haryana Cooperation Minister had announced production of jaggery at the mills located in Palwal, Meham and Kaithal in November 2020. But the sources said the Palwal mill suffered a loss of around Rs 50 lakh due to poor sale of products in the past two years.

The loss on this account in 2022 is claimed to be around Rs 12 lakh. Though the mill decided to sell the jaggery for Rs 50 per kg, it suffered losses in view of poor sales last year. However, an official claimed jaggery production had not been abandoned completely.

The Palwal mill had crushed 17.26 quintals of cane last year. The mill, which serves Palwal, Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram districts, started the crushing season on December 2 and is expected to run till the end of April with the target to crush 32 lakh quintals of cane.

