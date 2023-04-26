Jai Prakash Dalal chairs grievances panel meeting in Sirsa

Sirsa, April 25
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal directed the officials to promptly resolve the problems of the general public, while redressing 10 out of 12 complaints during the meeting of the district public relations and grievances redressal committee in Sirsa on Monday. On the complaint of Kavita Rani of Bakrianwali village about taking loan with forged signatures, the minister directed the DSP concerned to take cognisance of the matter and action against the bank.
Acting on the complaint of non-receipt of compensation for the loss of wheat and mustard crops in rabi 2021 of Jodhkan, Ding, Mochiwali and Kukar Thana villages, the Agriculture Minister directed the bank officials to make payment at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...