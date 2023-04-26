Jai Prakash Dalal chairs grievances panel meeting in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, April 25

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal directed the officials to promptly resolve the problems of the general public, while redressing 10 out of 12 complaints during the meeting of the district public relations and grievances redressal committee in Sirsa on Monday. On the complaint of Kavita Rani of Bakrianwali village about taking loan with forged signatures, the minister directed the DSP concerned to take cognisance of the matter and action against the bank.

Acting on the complaint of non-receipt of compensation for the loss of wheat and mustard crops in rabi 2021 of Jodhkan, Ding, Mochiwali and Kukar Thana villages, the Agriculture Minister directed the bank officials to make payment at the earliest.