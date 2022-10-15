Jai Prakash not outsider: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 14

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda here today stated that the ruling BJP-JJP combine had lost the two previous byelections in Baroda in Sonepat district and Ellenabad in Sirsa district and would also face the same fate in the Adampur byelection.

Bishnoi betrayed Congress People of Adampur will not support the traitors who failed to raise the voice of Adampur in the Assembly. Kuldeep Bishnoi betrayed Congress and people of Adampur by defecting to the BJP and resigning from the Assembly to force the byelection. Uday Bhan, State Congress president

Addressing a press conference here today, Hooda said the previous bypoll results had proved that it was a failed government and had not taken anything for the welfare of the people.

Brushing aside the outsider tag to the Congress candidate Jai Prakash, Hooda maintained that he had been MP from Hisar thrice and had also contested the election in Adampur once. “In fact, it’s the BJP-JJP, the INLD and AAP who had failed to find a candidate capable to contest the byelection and these parties had to give tickets to Congressmen who left the party due to their vested interests,” he stated.

The former CM maintained that the issue had attained finality after the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Haryana. “I have stated in the Assembly that there is no need to waste time and that Haryana should file contempt of court in the apex court,” he said, adding that they had also suggested during the all party meeting to meet the Prime Minister and President to press for the implementation of the verdict of the Supreme Court.

We met the then President, but could not get time to meet the Prime Minister and later met the Defence Minister,” he stated. Claiming that Adampur had been the stronghold of the Congress party, Hooda stated that it was the party which had registered maximum victories in the elections in Adampur, adding that they were also going to win this byelection.