Jai Prakash raises alarm over crop losses, drainage woes

Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash on Sunday accused the Haryana Government of neglecting farmers, claiming that large agricultural areas remain waterlogged due to rain during the previous monsoon, preventing farmers from sowing rabi crops this season.

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Interacting with mediapersons in Hisar, he stated that rainwater was still standing in fields across Hisar, Bhiwani and other districts, putting the farmers at risk of losing a third consecutive crop.

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“Farmers first lost their kharif crop, then they could not sow the rabi crop, and now they fear that they may miss the next sowing season as well,” he said.

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“But the state government has neither provided any relief measures nor made proper arrangements for drainage. The recent rain and hailstorm have further added to the woes of the farmers as the ripened rabi crops have also faced damage,” he added.

He warned that if the issues were not addressed, he would raise the matter prominently in the special Assembly session proposed on April 16.

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The MP further alleged that the government had neither ordered a special girdawari nor initiated compensation for losses. He said the compensation portal had remained closed for a long time, preventing farmers from registering complaints.

“Mustard and wheat crops have suffered heavy damage due to hailstorm and rain, but the government does not appear serious about the issue,” he said.

Jai Prakash also questioned the preparedness of procurement centres, stating that despite the government’s announcement of starting wheat procurement from April 1, adequate arrangements were still lacking.

Jai Prakash claimed that the farmers were being confused by unnecessary conditions and instructions, including those related to vehicle number plates.

On the issue of cross-voting within the party, he asserted that the party disciplinary committee would have submitted its recommendations and the high command would take a final decision on the issue.

He emphasised that strict action should be taken against indiscipline to send a clear message within the party.