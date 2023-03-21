Jail inmate falls sick, dies in Karnal hospital

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 20

A jail inmate reportedly died due to illness at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) on Sunday late evening. The deceased has been identified as Parveen (38), a resident of Panipat. He was a doctor and used to run a hospital. He was an accused in a PCPNDT case registered at the Assandh police station, said the police.

Lakhbir Singh, investigating officer, said that Parveen was arrested in the PCPNDT case and sent to jail on March 14. His health deteriorated on March 16 and he was shifted to the KCGMC, where he died on Sunday late evening.

“We got the postmortem conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. Viscera has been sent for examination to determine the cause of death,” said Lalit Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines.