An inmate suffered burns from hot dal during a dispute with another prisoner at the District Jail in Neemka, Faridabad. It is alleged that one inmate threw a vessel containing hot dal at the other.

The jail administration provided first aid to the injured inmate and took him to the BK Hospital, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

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In a complaint to the police, the jail administration stated that Prakash (30), a resident of Ward No. 3, Vasantgarh, Palwal, and Paras (27), a resident of Kanjarpur, are currently lodged in the jail. Around 9 am on Thursday, an altercation broke out between the two over some issue. During the dispute, Paras threw a vessel filled with hot dal at Prakash, causing burns to his face, hands, and chest.

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In the police complaint, the jail superintendent requested action against Paras in accordance with the rules.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” said Inspector Prakash Chand, SHO, Sadar police station, Faridabad.