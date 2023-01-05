Jain protesters take to streets in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 4

Joining the nationwide protest, hundreds of Jains took to streets in Gurugram, seeking rollback of the Jharkhand government’s decision to convert the sacred Sammed Sikharji on Parasnath Parvat in Giridih district into a tourist spot. The Jain community of Gurugram organised a big rally from Jain Park to Mini Secretariat, and handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, addressed to the President.

“We are the most peaceful and secular community, but we cannot tolerate any attack on our faith. Allowing any type of tourism there will damage the sanctity of the hill, and make people switch to vices like the consumption of liquor and meat. This will not be tolerated,” said Abhay Jain, a local community representative.