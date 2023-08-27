Jal Abhishek Yatra: Haryana DGP meets top cops of bordering states

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh August 26

In view of the call given by certain organisations to resume Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur presided over a meeting of senior police officers of bordering states through video-conferencing here today and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

At the meeting, attended by the senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Kapur said the Nuh administration had denied permission to the organisers of the yatra in view of the meeting of the G20 Sherpa group scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.

He said even though permission had been denied to hold the yatra, there were inputs that certain organisations had invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28. He said that all necessary arrangements had been made by the Haryana Police in view of the proposed yatra. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation. As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on August 26 up to 11:59 pm on August 28.

