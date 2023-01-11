'Jalebi baba' gets 14-yr jail for sexual abusing 100 women

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, January 10

A Fatehabad district court-cum-Fast Track Court today sentenced a self-styled godman to 14-year jail for sexually abusing about 100 women.

Fast Track Court judge Balwant Singh had convicted Billu Ram, alias Amarpuri, alias Jalebi baba, on January 5. The quantum of punishment was awarded today. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on him.

‘Jalebi baba’was booked under Sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene objects to young person), 294 (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, various sections of the POCSO Act and Section 67A of the IT Act on the complaint of the then SHO of the Tohana police station on July 19, 2018.

The SHO stated in the complaint that he got a video on the mobile phone in which the accused was seen abusing women sexually. Later, the police found 120 videos of the accused in which he was seen abusing women. The police probe revealed that the accused, who was originally hailing from Mansa district in Punjab, had arrived in Tohana town of Fatehabad district at the age of 18 and started selling jalebis in the town. He became famous as Jalebi baba in the town and also used to lure women on the pretext of offering them magical remedies.

The police raided his residence after registering the case and seized some intoxicating pills, VCR, and ash, which was reportedly used to befool women on pretext of providing them magical treatment. The accused used to sexually abuse visiting women after giving them intoxicating pills and then film his act on the mobile phone.

