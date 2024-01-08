 Jan Aakrosh Rally: Hooda: Will put state back on development trajectory : The Tribune India

  Haryana
Jan Aakrosh Rally: Hooda: Will put state back on development trajectory

Seeks people’s support for change

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Baroda. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 7

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said he was neither retired nor tired and would fight tooth and nail against the present government to take Haryana back on the path of development and prosperity.

Addressing the ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ organised by MLA Induraj Narwal ‘Bhalu’ on the grounds of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Baroda today, the former Chief Minister sought the support of public for change. Those present at the rally assured support by raising both their hands.

Promises Rs 6,000 pension for elderly

We do what we promise. When the Congress government is formed in Haryana, every elderly person will be given a pension of Rs 6,000 per month. We will provide LPG cylinders to housewives at Rs 500 and every family will be given 300 units of free electricity. We will also implement the old pension scheme for employees. —Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former chief minister

Elated with the people’s gathering in the bone-chilling cold, Hooda said Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment and job creation before 2014, but today it was number one in joblessness and crime.

The former Chief Minister claimed the wind of change was blowing in favour of the Congress and the party would form the government in the state.

“We do what we promise. When the Congress government is formed in Haryana, every elderly person will be given a pension of Rs 6,000 per month. We will provide LPG cylinders to housewives at Rs 500 and every family will be given 300 units of free electricity. We will implement the old pension scheme for employees. We will also re-implement the 100 sq yd free plot scheme and provide two-room houses to the poor,” he said.

Addressing the rally, state party president Udai Bhan said in the past nine and a half years, this government had befooled the people of the country through empty rhetoric. “This government had guaranteed that the income of farmers will double by 2022, farmers would be given minimum support price (MSP) based on formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. The government promised that they will create 100 smart cities and diesel and petrol will be cheaper,” he reminded.

“This government has not fulfilled even one of its guarantees. Today, the debt of Haryana has increased to more than Rs 4 lakh crore. Atrocities against Dalits and women have increased in the state. According to the social security index released by the government, no one is safe in the state,” he said.

He said the wind of change was blowing in the state and people were saying that Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda would come to power.

MP Deepender Hooda said Baroda constituency had created a record crowd on a record winter day. “This sentiment of the people will bring change in the state,” he said.

He warned people to be beware of the BJP’s conspiracies and said this election was to save the future of Haryana.

Congress MLAs, MPs, former ministers, former MLAs, former party presidents of the Congress, representatives of the Seva Dal, Youth Congress and the NSUI were also present in the rally.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Panipat


