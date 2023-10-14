Jan Samvaad programme on Oct 15, 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will listen to citizen’s grievances during the two-day Jan Samvaad programme slated for October 15 and 16.

An official spokesperson said, “The programme will be held at Government Senior Secondary School at Barwala in Panchkula district from 11 am on Sunday.”

The Chief Minister will issue immediate directives to officials present on the occasion to address people’s grievances.

He will participate in the Jan Samvaad programme at Shahzadpur in Ambala district at 12.30 pm and interact with residents in a Jan Samvaad programme at Maharaja Surajmal Jat College Stadium in Kaithal on Monday at 9 am, and at Sampan Khedi at 11 am.

