Jannayak Janta Party leader dies by suicide in Panipat

Karnal, August 17
A leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Nara village in Panipat on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Satbir Kharab, who was in his mid-fifties, and had been active in politics for the past several years.
In a video which went viral on social media, he blamed a woman and others for forcing him to take the extreme step. He reportedly consumed some poisonus substance at his residence on Tuesday and was taken to hospital where he died.
A case was registered against Satbir on the complaint of a woman allegedly for a scuffle. On the complaint of the family members of Satbir, the Matlauda police registered a case against four persons, including a woman, for abetment to suicide.
