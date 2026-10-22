Jannayak Janta Party leaders hold protest over wheat MSP, SIR

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders in Ambala and Kurukshetra today expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat and raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

The JJP leaders submitted memorandums to the respective Deputy Commissioners, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to register their protest against the two issues.

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In Kurukshetra, party leaders led by district president Kuldeep Jakhwala reached the mini-secretariat and submitted a memorandum.

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Jakhwala said, “The Central Government has increased the MSP of wheat by just Rs 25 per quintal, which is insufficient. The government has insulted farmers by announcing such a meagre hike, especially when inflation and the cost of production continue to rise. We have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, along with a bank draft of Rs 25, to register our protest. The government should increase the wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal and provide a legal guarantee for the procurement of the entire produce at MSP.”

In a separate memorandum, the party also raised concerns over the ongoing SIR exercise. “Serious discrepancies have been found in the electoral rolls during the nationwide SIR exercise. The names deleted due to procedural errors must be restored immediately. If the government fails to take prompt corrective action on these sensitive issues concerning farmers and voters, the party will take to the streets and intensify its mass movement,” he added.

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Similarly, in Ambala, JJP leaders led by district president Mandeep Singh Boparai submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Boparai said, “By increasing the wheat MSP by just Rs 25 per quintal, the government is rubbing salt into farmers’ wounds. It has made a cruel mockery of the farming community. Rising production costs and inflation have broken the backs of farmers. In such a situation, this increase is merely a drop in the ocean.”

“The Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, yet votes are being deleted arbitrarily without following established rules. An impartial inquiry into these discrepancies must be conducted, and the voting rights of all eligible citizens must be protected,” he added.

Slam Rs 25 hike in wheat MSP, seek Rs 150 increase

Sirsa: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has urged the Centre to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by at least Rs 150 per quintal, calling the recently announced hike of Rs 25 inadequate. The party submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday, raising concerns over farmers’ problems and the need to restore democratic accountability.

JJP spokesperson Amar Singh Jiyani said the Centre had fixed the wheat MSP at Rs 2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing season, an increase of just Rs 25 over the previous rate. The party said the hike of around 1 per cent would do little to help the farmers cope with rising cultivation costs.