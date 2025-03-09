DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Japanese woman found dead in Gurugram, falls from 14th floor balcony           

Japanese woman found dead in Gurugram, falls from 14th floor balcony           

Madoko Thamano (34) had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year
article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:36 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor here, police said on Sunday.

Madoko Thamano (34) had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, police said. She was living in a society here with her husband and two children.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a police officer said.

Advertisement

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation is under way, police said.

"The embassy has been sounded,” said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper