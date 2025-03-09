Japanese woman found dead in Gurugram, falls from 14th floor balcony           

A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor here, police said on Sunday.

Madoko Thamano (34) had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, police said. She was living in a society here with her husband and two children.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a police officer said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation is under way, police said.

"The embassy has been sounded,” said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station.