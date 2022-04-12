Jas murder: Police to recreate crime scene

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 11

The Karnal police will recreate the crime scene at the house of accused Anjali for better understanding of the circumstances surrounding the death of four-year-old Jas, whose body was found on the terrace of a livestock shed on March 6 in his village Kamalpur Roran.

Anjali, who is Jas’ aunt, was arrested by the police on Sunday. She strangulated him with a wire of a mobile charger when he was busy with a mobile phone at her residence on March 5, said the police.

“We have arrested Anjali and to verify the facts, we will take her to the village with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to recreate the crime scene,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP). He refused to divulge more information, but said that several things have come to their notice during investigation which will be revealed soon. About the motive, he said that it was a part of the investigation and they are verifying all the facts.

He denied the rumours that Jas was killed due to occultist and his private parts were chopped off.

He said that the post-mortem examination report revealed that the body had marks around the neck and he was strangulated.

The SP appealed to the people not to spread rumours about the murder.