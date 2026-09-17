DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Jatauli reclaims its name, drops colonial ‘Hailey’ tag

Jatauli reclaims its name, drops colonial ‘Hailey’ tag

Marks the latest step in a longer push to scrub the colonial-era tag from the area altogether

article_Author
Sumedha Banerjee
Pataudi (Gurugram), Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A small hamlet on Gurugram’s western edge is steadily erasing a name it was saddled with more than a century ago. The state government’s decision to drop “Hailey” from its local government college marks the latest step in a longer push to scrub the colonial-era tag from the area altogether.

The Government College, Jatauli Haily Mandi (Gurugram), will now be called Government College, Jatauli Mandi (Gurugram), according to an official letter from the Additional Chief Secretary to the Haryana Government, Higher Education Department, addressed to the college principal. The college received the communication on September 14, with the change effective immediately.

Advertisement

The word “Hailey” dates back to Malcolm Hailey, a British governor of the colonial era, after whom a bungalow built near the old railway station area was named. A grain market that later grew around the site came to be called “Hailey Mandi” — a name residents say has clung to the region ever since, despite having no real connection to its identity.

Advertisement

According to social activists, the entire Mandi area falls under hadbast (tehsil-wise revenue record) number 7, where it is officially recorded as Jatauli, not Hailey Mandi. They argue that every government institution carrying the area’s name should reflect that revenue identity instead. They said efforts would now continue to strip “Hailey” from other local institutions still carrying it.

Master Surendra Singh Chauhan and former captain Janak Chauhan recalled that when the renaming push first gathered steam, “Jatauli” was added to the municipal council’s name as an early step.

Advertisement

“While civic authority took first step but with the biggest landmark the college dropping it the real change has set in. Now all major institutions and buildings in area will drop it,” said Chauhan.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts