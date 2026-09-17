Jatauli reclaims its name, drops colonial ‘Hailey’ tag

A small hamlet on Gurugram’s western edge is steadily erasing a name it was saddled with more than a century ago. The state government’s decision to drop “Hailey” from its local government college marks the latest step in a longer push to scrub the colonial-era tag from the area altogether.

The Government College, Jatauli Haily Mandi (Gurugram), will now be called Government College, Jatauli Mandi (Gurugram), according to an official letter from the Additional Chief Secretary to the Haryana Government, Higher Education Department, addressed to the college principal. The college received the communication on September 14, with the change effective immediately.

Advertisement

The word “Hailey” dates back to Malcolm Hailey, a British governor of the colonial era, after whom a bungalow built near the old railway station area was named. A grain market that later grew around the site came to be called “Hailey Mandi” — a name residents say has clung to the region ever since, despite having no real connection to its identity.

Advertisement

According to social activists, the entire Mandi area falls under hadbast (tehsil-wise revenue record) number 7, where it is officially recorded as Jatauli, not Hailey Mandi. They argue that every government institution carrying the area’s name should reflect that revenue identity instead. They said efforts would now continue to strip “Hailey” from other local institutions still carrying it.

Master Surendra Singh Chauhan and former captain Janak Chauhan recalled that when the renaming push first gathered steam, “Jatauli” was added to the municipal council’s name as an early step.

Advertisement

“While civic authority took first step but with the biggest landmark the college dropping it the real change has set in. Now all major institutions and buildings in area will drop it,” said Chauhan.