JC Bose varsity students felicitated

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 17

A team of student volunteers of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, popularly known as 'Team Umeed' was felicitated by the district administration with 'Award of appreciation' for their contribution in implementation of oxygen refilling management system during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DC Jitender Yadav felicitated the team at his office in the Mini-Secretariat. The contribution of the students during the pandemic was acknowledged by the government. He urged the students to provide technological and innovative solutions to various problems related to the city.