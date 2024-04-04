JCD launches course to prepare students for jobs

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 3

Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal (JCD) Memorial Engineering College, a part of the JCD Vidyapeeth, has launched a 45-day Python programming course aimed to prepare students for jobs. Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, the General Director of JCD, commended the initiative and stressed the importance of programming skills in today’s job market.

Dr Dhindsa said the course was designed to provide students with practical training in Python programming. Python’s ease of learning makes it accessible to beginners while its compatibility with multiple platforms like Windows, Linux, and macOS enhances its utility.

Principal Dr Dinesh Kumar encouraged students from all departments to enrol in the course, which will be conducted from 2pm to 4pm to accommodate their regular schedules. The course, supervised by Krishna Kumar, head of the Computer Department, has registered approximately 25 students for the course from various departments and sections.

