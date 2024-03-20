JCD-Sirsa management festival begins today

Sirsa, March 19
Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCD), Sirsa, will organise a two-day management festival “Euphoria” on March 20 and 21.
The chief guest for the event will be Professor Sushil Kumar Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. General Director of JCD Vidyapeeth Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, , will preside over the ceremony.
Renowned Punjabi singer Jassi Kirarkot will perform on March 20. On March 21, Punjabi singer Deep Bajwa will entertain the audience with his songs. The event includes cultural, fine arts, academics and sports activities.
