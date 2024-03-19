JCD volleyball team romps home at inter-college event

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 18

The volleyball team of JCD Memorial College clinched the gold medal by winning the final match at the inter-college competition organised by the Department of Higher Education at National College, Sirsa. Defeating Shah Satnam Singh College, the JCD team secured the first position in the competition.

The team members were given a grand welcome on their return to the college. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director-general, JCD Vidyapeeth, congratulated the winners.

Dhindsa said the institution was continuously expanding its infrastructure for students, making it a pioneer in sports. Professional trainers from outside had been invited for conducting training sessions, ensuring that students perform well not only in academics but also sports, bringing pride to the state and the country, he added. He said with world-class infrastructure at JCD, students were showcasing outstanding performances in major competitions.

