JE arrested for graft in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 28

A team of the state vigilance bureau arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the power corporation red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a former sarpanch.

The accused was identified as Amit Kumar, posted in Nissing in the district, confirmed the vigilance bureau.

Gurlal, former sarpanch of Balu village, alleged in his complaint that the accused had demanded money for changing a transformer at Harijan Chaupal in the village. Taking action on the complaint, a team was formed and a trap was laid. He was arrested while accepting the bribe, said the police.

“A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused. —