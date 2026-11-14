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Home / Haryana / JE caught taking Rs 3-lakh bribe in Faridabad

JE caught taking Rs 3-lakh bribe in Faridabad

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Faridabad, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Gurugram, on Friday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Faridabad, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. The accused, Surendra Kumar, was reportedly due for promotion as a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) on the same day.

According to an ACB official, the case relates to a Rs 10.50-crore tender for laying underground power cables in Sectors 76 and 78 of Faridabad, awarded to the complainant's firm.

After releasing Rs 3.46 crore towards the work, the JE allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh as a 2% commission. The contractor subsequently approached the Vigilance Bureau.

Acting on the complaint, the Gurugram team laid a trap and caught Kumar while accepting the first instalment of Rs 3 lakh.

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“The operation was conducted under the leadership of Inspector Jaipal Singh. During the trap, Rishabh, an Assistant Engineer with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Gurugram, was present as a gazetted officer,” the official said.

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