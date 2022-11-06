JE death case: Family, relatives protest, demand fair probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 5

Family members and relatives of PWD Junior Engineer (JE) Deepak Kumar, whose body was recovered from Western Yamuna Canal on Friday evening, refused to get the post-mortem examination of the body done. They along with other residents held a protest and blocked the road near NDRI.

The family members alleged that Deepak was murdered and demanded the police to add sections of murder and kidnapping in the case and arrest the accused. The protestors also raised a demand a job for the wife of the deceased. Deepak had gone to Panchkula for work on October 31 but did not return. His car was found near the canal on November 1, they added. The protesting residents blamed the police for not taking the matter seriously. They said the police did not launch a search operation soon enough and added that Deepak was carrying a large payment amount of another village resident.

DSP (HQ) Mukesh Kumar reached the spot of protest and assured them a fair inquiry into the matter. After the DSP’s assurance, the blockade was lifted.